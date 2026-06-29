Zac Blair betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Zac Blair of the United States watches his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 15, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Zac Blair finished tied for 33rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Blair's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|2024
|T46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Blair's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Blair's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|71-70-72-73
|+6
|27.857
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|69
|70-65-72-73
|-4
|3.200
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|2.862
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|71-68-68-70
|-11
|37.688
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|68-70-68-70
|-4
|7.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|68-64-64-68
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T9
|71-64-73-68
|-8
|--
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Blair has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair has averaged -0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.578
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.605
|0.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.070
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.255
|-0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.297
|-0.204
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.578 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.9 yards reflects his current performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.605 mark. He has a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
- Blair currently ranks 160th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 79 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.