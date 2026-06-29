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34M AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zac Blair of the United States watches his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 15, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Zac Blair of the United States watches his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic 2026 at The Woodcreek Club on May 15, 2026 in Elgin, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Zac Blair finished tied for 33rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Blair at the John Deere Classic.

Blair's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3369-67-67-71-10
2024T4666-69-72-67-10
2023MC68-71-3

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Blair's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Blair's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3271-70-72-73+627.857
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6970-65-72-73-43.200
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6070-69-71-71-32.862
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-76+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT871-68-68-70-1137.688
Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5068-70-68-70-47.500
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT768-64-64-68-18--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT971-64-73-68-8--

Blair's recent performances

  • Blair has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
  • Blair has an average of -0.442 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Blair has averaged -0.204 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.578-0.442
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.6050.350
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0700.054
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.255-0.166
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.297-0.204

Blair's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blair posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.578 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.9 yards reflects his current performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blair sported a 0.605 mark. He has a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Blair has delivered a -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
  • Blair currently ranks 160th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 79 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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