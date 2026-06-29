Seamus Power betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Seamus Power of Ireland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Seamus Power returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 2-5, 2026. Power looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 44th at 8-under.
Power's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|67-66-68-75
|-8
|2024
|17
|64-70-66-65
|-19
|2023
|T13
|66-69-70-64
|-15
|2021
|T8
|68-67-68-66
|-15
At the John Deere Classic
- In Power's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Power's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for eighth at 15-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Power's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-69-74-68
|E
|5.75
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-65-71-67
|-15
|36.88
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T60
|68-72-72-69
|-3
|2.86
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|63-68-64-67
|-26
|42.00
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|72-68-70-72
|-2
|22.00
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|74-72-74-76
|+8
|6.00
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
Power's recent performances
- Power has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.
- Power has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Power has averaged 0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Power's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.128
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.281
|-0.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.207
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.349
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.146
|0.193
Power's advanced stats and rankings
- Power posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.128 (108th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards ranked 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Power sported a -0.281 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 66.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Power delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Power as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.