Seamus Power betting profile: John Deere Classic

Power has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 26-under.

Power has an average of -0.057 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.