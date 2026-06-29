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27M AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Peter Malnati returns to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. He missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting 2-under.

Latest odds for Malnati at the John Deere Classic.

Malnati's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-71-2
2024MC70-73+1
2023MC71-72+1
2022T3073-66-68-67-10
2021T5872-66-72-69-5

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Malnati's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-79+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-65-67-68-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5368-68-71-73-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6369-73-75-71E4.300
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6574-64-72-70E3.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-71-71-69-816.574
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--

Malnati's recent performances

  • Malnati has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Malnati has an average of -1.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.716 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.882-1.006
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.759-0.651
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2210.419
Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.5090.716
Average Strokes Gained: Total140-0.911-0.522

Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

  • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.882 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -0.759 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 60.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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