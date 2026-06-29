Peter Malnati betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Peter Malnati of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the third round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Peter Malnati returns to TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. He missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, shooting 2-under.
Malnati's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|2023
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2022
|T30
|73-66-68-67
|-10
|2021
|T58
|72-66-72-69
|-5
At the John Deere Classic
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 30th at 10-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-79
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-65-67-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|69-73-75-71
|E
|4.300
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|74-64-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-71-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Malnati has an average of -1.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.716 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.882
|-1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.759
|-0.651
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.221
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.509
|0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|140
|-0.911
|-0.522
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.882 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.9 yards ranks 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -0.759 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 148th with a 60.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.509 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.63, and he has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.