Peter Malnati betting profile: John Deere Classic

Malnati has finished in the top twenty once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.

Malnati has an average of -1.006 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.716 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.