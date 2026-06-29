Rickie Fowler betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Rickie Fowler of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Fowler finished tied for 18th at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Fowler's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|65-72-67-66
|-14
At the John Deere Classic
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-71-68-75
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|74-63-69-65
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|69-70-72-68
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-69-69-70
|-11
|163.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-72-75-70
|-1
|19.125
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged -0.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.184
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.099
|-0.357
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.152
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.310
|-0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.442
|-0.432
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.099 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
- Fowler earned 1,037 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.