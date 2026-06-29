PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Rickie Fowler betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Fowler finished tied for 18th at 14-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Fowler at the John Deere Classic.

Fowler's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1865-72-67-66-14

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Fowler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC71-74+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-82+17--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-71-68-75+48.300
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT274-63-69-65-13375.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-72-68-9137.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-69-69-70-11163.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-73E--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-72-75-70-119.125

Fowler's recent performances

  • Fowler has finished in the top-10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
  • Fowler has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fowler has averaged -0.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.1840.044
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.099-0.357
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.152-0.006
Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.310-0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Total540.442-0.432

Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.099 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
  • Fowler earned 1,037 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
JUST NOW
2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
16M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
16M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Playoff
Complete

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
Thru
F

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
Thru
F

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
Thru
F

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
Thru
F

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
Thru
F

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
Thru
F

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
Thru
F

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
Thru
F

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
Thru
F

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
Thru
F
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW