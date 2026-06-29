Gordon Sargent betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Gordon Sargent returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026. Sargent looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 62nd.
Sargent's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|62
|70-67-76-69
|-2
|2023
|T57
|70-67-69-71
|-7
At the John Deere Classic
- In Sargent's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-67-75-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|65-70-72-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-73
|-5
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -1.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.498
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.973
|-1.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.013
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.358
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.846
|-1.341
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards demonstrates his distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.973 mark. He has a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he breaks par 20.89% of the time.
- Sargent currently ranks 164th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 64 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.