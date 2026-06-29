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21M AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Gordon Sargent returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026. Sargent looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 62nd.

Latest odds for Sargent at the John Deere Classic.

Sargent's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
20256270-67-76-69-2
2023T5770-67-69-71-7

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Sargent's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished 62nd after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Sargent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-75+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-67-75-71-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-68+3--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT865-70-72-70-1137.688
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-75-1--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-73-5--

Sargent's recent performances

  • Sargent has finished in the top-10 once and in the top-20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Sargent has an average of 0.388 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sargent has averaged -1.341 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.4980.388
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.973-1.714
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0130.066
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.358-0.082
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.846-1.341

Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sargent posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.498 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.8 yards demonstrates his distance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent sported a -1.973 mark. He has a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Sargent delivered a -0.358 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he breaks par 20.89% of the time.
  • Sargent currently ranks 164th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 64 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

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S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

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Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

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Tot
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R4
-9

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Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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