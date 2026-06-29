Erik van Rooyen betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
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Erik van Rooyen missed the cut at even par the last time he competed in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-72
|+0
At the John Deere Classic
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|65-71-69-66
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|65-72-74-73
|+4
|3.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|66-67-66-70
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|72-69-65-72
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T59
|72-69-71-74
|-2
|5.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen has finished in the top-twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged 0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.106
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.552
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.135
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.473
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.321
|0.445
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.106 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen has a -0.552 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 62.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.473 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifteenth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 30th by breaking par 22.76% of the time.
- Van Rooyen has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 137th.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.