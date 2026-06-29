Erik van Rooyen betting profile: John Deere Classic

Van Rooyen has finished in the top-twenty three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.

Van Rooyen has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.