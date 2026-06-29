S.Y. Noh betting profile: John Deere Classic
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S.Y. Noh of South Korea watches a tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
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S.Y. Noh missed the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2024 after shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at the John Deere Classic.
Noh's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|2023
|T63
|71-66-72-70
|-5
|2022
|T43
|70-66-67-73
|-8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Noh's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 43rd at 8-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Noh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|18
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|49
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 18th with a score of 16-under.
- Noh has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged 0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.066
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.769
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.678
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.171
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|1.553
|0.574
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.066 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 299.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noh sports a 0.769 mark. He has achieved a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noh has delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he has broken par 29.17% of the time.
- Noh currently ranks 171st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 49 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.