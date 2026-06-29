S.Y. Noh betting profile: John Deere Classic

Noh has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 18th with a score of 16-under.

Noh has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.