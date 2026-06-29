Paul Peterson betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Paul Peterson of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Paul Peterson missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic, shooting 4-under through two rounds. He returns to TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Peterson's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-69
|-4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Peterson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Peterson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|67-70-73-71
|+1
|3.4
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T11
|66-70-71-65
|-12
|36.3
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|72-70-68-66
|-12
|60.0
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|74-67-71-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|--
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Peterson has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Peterson has averaged -0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.525
|-0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.135
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.187
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.027
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.176
|-0.066
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
- Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.525 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.9 yards places him among the shorter hitters on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a 0.135 mark. He has hit 65.74% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 28.33 putts per round, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
- Peterson currently ranks 145th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 100 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.