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42M AGO

Paul Peterson betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Paul Peterson of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Paul Peterson of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Paul Peterson missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic, shooting 4-under through two rounds. He returns to TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Peterson at the John Deere Classic.

Peterson's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-69-4

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Peterson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Peterson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6767-70-73-71+13.4
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-72+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1166-70-71-65-1236.3
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT572-70-68-66-1260.0
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-68-3--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5274-67-71-74+2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-72-3--

Peterson's recent performances

  • Peterson has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
  • Peterson has an average of -0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Peterson has averaged -0.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.525-0.430
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1350.221
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1870.042
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0270.102
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.176-0.066

Peterson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Peterson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.525 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 276.9 yards places him among the shorter hitters on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Peterson sports a 0.135 mark. He has hit 65.74% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Peterson has delivered a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 28.33 putts per round, and he breaks par 22.22% of the time.
  • Peterson currently ranks 145th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 100 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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