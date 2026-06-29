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33M AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Nick Dunlap finished tied for 11th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Dunlap at the John Deere Classic.

Dunlap's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1168-69-68-64-15
2024MC69-70-3

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Dunlap's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC75-70+5--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6070-67-73-71+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-65-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2469-72-66-69-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--

Dunlap's recent performances

  • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
  • Dunlap has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dunlap has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.095-0.525
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.2810.263
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0800.406
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.208-0.434
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.942-0.289

Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dunlap is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.095 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards has him averaging below TOUR standards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.281 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he breaks par 18.45% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 17.66%.
  • Dunlap has earned 50 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 170th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Viktor Hovland
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1

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USA
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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
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-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
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USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

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T5

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USA
A. Bhatia
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-18
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-3

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