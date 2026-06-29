Nick Dunlap betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Nick Dunlap finished tied for 11th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Dunlap's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|68-69-68-64
|-15
|2024
|MC
|69-70
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Dunlap's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|70-67-73-71
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-65
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|69-72-66-69
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.525 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.095
|-0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.281
|0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.080
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.208
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.942
|-0.289
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap is posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.095 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards has him averaging below TOUR standards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.281 mark. He has a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a -0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he breaks par 18.45% of the time. His Bogey Avoidance percentage stands at 17.66%.
- Dunlap has earned 50 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 170th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.