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25M AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Ben Kohles finished tied for 44th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes to improve on that performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Kohles at the John Deere Classic.

Kohles's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4469-66-70-71-8
2024T5271-65-72-67-9
2022MC73-67-2

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Kohles's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kohles's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2370-71-74-70+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-71-66-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-69E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3168-70-70-69-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1363-71-60-69-2530.250
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4268-70-72-72-66.922
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-71-79+6--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-69-69-72-9--

Kohles's recent performances

  • Kohles has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
  • Kohles has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kohles has averaged 0.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0330.034
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9400.939
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.182-0.182
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.378-0.377
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.4140.414

Kohles's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.7 yards, and he ranked 140th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 117 points.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.940 mark. He posted a 72.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.00% of the time with a 15.28% Bogey Avoidance rate.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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