Ben Kohles betting profile: John Deere Classic

Kohles has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.

Kohles has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.