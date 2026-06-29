Ben Kohles betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Ben Kohles of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Ben Kohles finished tied for 44th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes to improve on that performance at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Kohles's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|2024
|T52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|2022
|MC
|73-67
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kohles's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kohles's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|70-71-74-70
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-71-66-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|68-70-70-69
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|6.922
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-71-79
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
Kohles's recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.034 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.033
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.940
|0.939
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.182
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.378
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.414
|0.414
Kohles's advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.7 yards, and he ranked 140th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 117 points.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.940 mark. He posted a 72.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.378 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 30.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 20.00% of the time with a 15.28% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.