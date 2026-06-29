Max McGreevy betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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McGreevy has missed the cut in each of his three appearances at the John Deere Classic, including a missed cut at +3 in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
McGreevy's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2023
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+2
At the John Deere Classic
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- McGreevy has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at this event over the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|68-73-73-72
|+6
|27.857
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T51
|66-68-70-72
|-4
|7.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|67-70-70-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|64-70-64-71
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T19
|72-63-69-67
|-9
|46.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.244
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.341
|0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.119
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|141
|-0.464
|-0.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.240
|0.346
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.341 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 19.86% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.