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36M AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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McGreevy has missed the cut in each of his three appearances at the John Deere Classic, including a missed cut at +3 in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.

Latest odds for McGreevy at the John Deere Classic.

McGreevy's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-72+3
2023MC71-70-1
2022MC72-72+2

At the John Deere Classic

  • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • McGreevy has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at this event over the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

McGreevy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3268-73-73-72+627.857
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-70-72-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3567-70-70-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-70+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3264-70-64-71-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1972-63-69-67-946.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--

McGreevy's recent performances

  • McGreevy has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
  • McGreevy has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.514 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McGreevy has averaged 0.346 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.2440.147
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3410.366
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1190.346
Average Strokes Gained: Putting141-0.464-0.514
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2400.346

McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McGreevy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.244 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sported a 0.341 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McGreevy delivered a -0.464 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 141st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.76, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 19.86% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Viktor Hovland
NOR
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1

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-1

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Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
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USA
W. Clark
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R4
-5

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A. Bhatia
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