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26M AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Aaron Wise missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Wise at the John Deere Classic.

Wise's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC73-69E
2021T6972-64-74-74E

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Wise's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Wise's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-79+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-73-1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D69-1--
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-69E--

Wise's recent performances

  • Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he scored 3-under.
  • He has an average of -0.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Wise has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.841-0.754
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.787-0.319
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2100.006
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.582-0.480
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.999-1.547

Wise's advanced stats and rankings

  • Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.841 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards reflects his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has a -0.787 mark. He has hit 57.87% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.08 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.83% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 23.15%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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