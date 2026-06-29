Aaron Wise betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Aaron Wise missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set on making the weekend at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Wise's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-69
|E
|2021
|T69
|72-64-74-74
|E
At the John Deere Classic
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-79
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he scored 3-under.
- He has an average of -0.754 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has an average of -0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.547 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.841
|-0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.787
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.210
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.582
|-0.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.999
|-1.547
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.841 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards reflects his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has a -0.787 mark. He has hit 57.87% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 29.08 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.83% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 23.15%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.