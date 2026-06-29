Garrick Higgo betting profile: John Deere Classic

Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.598 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 61.99% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 154th by breaking par 17.05% of the time.