Garrick Higgo betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Garrick Higgo of South Africa prepares to play a shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Garrick Higgo returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, he finished tied for 27th at 12-under.
Higgo's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T27
|67-70-69-66
|-12
|2024
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|2023
|T21
|65-66-71-69
|-13
At the John Deere Classic
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 21st at 13-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|69-65-75-68
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-67-70-63
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|72-69-72-66
|-5
|11.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T69
|71-67-74-71
|+3
|3.100
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Higgo has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged 0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.027
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.598
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|121
|-0.168
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.258
|0.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.997
|0.271
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.027 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sported a -0.598 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 61.99% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo delivered a -0.258 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranked 154th by breaking par 17.05% of the time.
- Higgo has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 148th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.