PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
21M AGO

Luke List betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Luke List (L) of the United States and partner Henrik Norlander of Sweden react after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Luke List (L) of the United States and partner Henrik Norlander of Sweden react after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Luke List missed the cut at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his recent form at the John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for List at the John Deere Classic.

List's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-70-3
2024MC71-72+1
2021T466-63-71-68-16

At the John Deere Classic

  • In List's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 16-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

List's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4066-66-70-70-1213
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-72-1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-74+2--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-67-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D76+5--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship7566-71-85-68+2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-77+3--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-68-73-68-11--
Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3071-71-69-70-7--

List's recent performances

  • List's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished at 11-under.
  • List has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • List has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

List's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8720.313
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.910-0.326
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.213-0.076
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.3720.133
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.1210.043

List's advanced stats and rankings

  • List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.872 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List recorded a -0.910 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, List has delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.38 putts per round, and he has broken par 23.61% of the time.
  • List currently sits 192nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 13 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
15M AGO
2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
22M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
22M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW