Luke List betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Luke List (L) of the United States and partner Henrik Norlander of Sweden react after making a birdie on the 15th hole during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Luke List missed the cut at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his recent form at the John Deere Classic.
List's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|2021
|T4
|66-63-71-68
|-16
At the John Deere Classic
- In List's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- List's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fourth at 16-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
List's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|66-66-70-70
|-12
|13
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|75
|66-71-85-68
|+2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|71-71-69-70
|-7
|--
List's recent performances
- List's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 29th at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished at 11-under.
- List has an average of 0.313 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- List has averaged 0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.872
|0.313
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.910
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.213
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.372
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.121
|0.043
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.872 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List recorded a -0.910 mark. He has hit 63.89% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, List has delivered a 0.372 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.38 putts per round, and he has broken par 23.61% of the time.
- List currently sits 192nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 13 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.