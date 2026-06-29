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33M AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Johnny Keefer has not competed in the John Deere Classic in recent years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with an opportunity to make his mark at the $8.8 million event.

Latest odds for Keefer at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Keefer's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Keefer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3971-70-76-70+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5166-68-73-69-47.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3571-67-67-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT966-69-67-63-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA Championship7972-72-69-76+94.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3172-70-66-69-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC61-75-8--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6969-70-70-74-15.875
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-79+11--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC76-71+3--

Keefer's recent performances

  • Keefer has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
  • Keefer has an average of 0.799 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Keefer has averaged 0.611 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6120.799
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.4380.718
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.425-0.426
Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.534-0.479
Average Strokes Gained: Total810.0920.611

Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Keefer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.612 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.6 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sported a 0.438 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked second with a 71.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Keefer delivered a -0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.26, and he ranked 71st by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
  • Keefer has earned 356 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 83rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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