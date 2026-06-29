Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Hughes will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 for the John Deere Classic. The tournament offers a purse of $8.8 million with Brian Campbell defending his title after winning at 18-under last year.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Hughes's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|66-67-69-69
|-9
|70.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-69-72-71
|-7
|3.800
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-75-73-66
|+1
|10.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-70-72
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|75-65-69-68
|-7
|32.556
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 9-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.572 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.370
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.244
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.387
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.224
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|-0.003
|-0.047
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.370 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.244 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 18.99% of the time.
- Hughes has earned 178 FedExCup Regular Season points (124th) this season and ranks 22nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.08%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.