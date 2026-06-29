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27M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Hughes will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 for the John Deere Classic. The tournament offers a purse of $8.8 million with Brian Campbell defending his title after winning at 18-under last year.

Latest odds for Hughes at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Hughes's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hughes's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1066-67-69-69-970.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-69-72-71-73.800
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5271-75-73-66+110.250
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-71E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-70-72+15.200
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2375-65-69-68-732.556

Hughes's recent performances

  • Hughes has finished in the top ten once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 9-under.
  • Hughes has an average of -0.572 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hughes has averaged -0.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.370-0.572
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.244-0.228
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.3870.619
Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2240.133
Average Strokes Gained: Total90-0.003-0.047

Hughes's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.370 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.244 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 18.99% of the time.
  • Hughes has earned 178 FedExCup Regular Season points (124th) this season and ranks 22nd in Bogey Avoidance at 14.08%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Viktor Hovland
NOR
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-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
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R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
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-21

2

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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

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USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

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