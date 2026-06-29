Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: John Deere Classic

Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.370 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.6 yards ranked 60th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.244 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 18.99% of the time.