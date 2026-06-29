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17M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of the Republic of Korea acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Sungjae Im of the Republic of Korea acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Sungjae Im finished 20-under and tied for 12th in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Im at the John Deere Classic.

Im's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC68-76+2
2024T1266-64-70-64-20
2021T4768-67-69-72-8

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Im's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 20-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Im's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4374-68-71-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3273-72-72-73+228.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-76+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT968-61-67-69-1970.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT564-69-70-70-11266.667
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6570-77-73-70+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-72-70-70-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4676-69-69-77+317.250
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6067-70-72-70-14.600

Im's recent performances

  • Im has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
  • Im has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Im has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Im's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1410.258
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.602-0.912
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4060.413
Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2640.513
Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2090.272

Im's advanced stats and rankings

  • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.602 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Complete

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
Thru
F

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
Thru
F

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
Thru
F

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
Thru
F

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
Thru
F

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
Thru
F

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
Thru
F

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
Thru
F

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
Thru
F

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
Thru
F

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
Thru
F
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