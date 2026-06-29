Sungjae Im betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Sungjae Im of the Republic of Korea acknowledges the crowd after making birdie on the fourth green during the second round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 26, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Sungjae Im finished 20-under and tied for 12th in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that result in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Im's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|2024
|T12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|2021
|T47
|68-67-69-72
|-8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Im's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at 20-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|74-68-71-75
|+8
|16.150
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|73-72-72-73
|+2
|28.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|68-61-67-69
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|64-69-70-70
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|70-77-73-70
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-72-70-70
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|46
|76-69-69-77
|+3
|17.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|67-70-72-70
|-1
|4.600
Im's recent performances
- Im has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
- Im has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.141
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.602
|-0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.406
|0.413
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.264
|0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.209
|0.272
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -0.602 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im delivered a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 10th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.