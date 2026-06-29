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39M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Patrick Fishburn returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. Last year at this tournament, Fishburn finished tied for 18th at 14-under.

Latest odds for Fishburn at the John Deere Classic.

Fishburn's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1870-67-66-67-14
2024MC65-74-3

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Fishburn's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 18th at 14-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Fishburn's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2965-69-73-65-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5470-68-71-71E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4766-67-69-71-118.500
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1969-71-67-68-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-77+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-71-72-73E8.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-73+6--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375

Fishburn's recent performances

  • Fishburn has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
  • Fishburn has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fishburn has averaged 0.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0530.171
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.1550.278
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green112-0.133-0.146
Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.1860.302
Average Strokes Gained: Total96-0.0500.605

Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fishburn posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.155 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fishburn delivers a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 19.52% of the time.
  • Fishburn has earned 84 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Viktor Hovland
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1

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Scottie Scheffler
USA
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ENG
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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
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USA
W. Clark
Tot
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R4
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-18

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USA
A. Bhatia
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