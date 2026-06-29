Patrick Fishburn betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Patrick Fishburn of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Patrick Fishburn returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set for July 2-5, 2026. Last year at this tournament, Fishburn finished tied for 18th at 14-under.
Fishburn's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|70-67-66-67
|-14
|2024
|MC
|65-74
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 14-under.
- Fishburn's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 18th at 14-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|65-69-73-65
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|70-68-71-71
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|66-67-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|69-71-67-68
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-71-72-73
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Fishburn has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.605 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.053
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.155
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|112
|-0.133
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.186
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|-0.050
|0.605
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.155 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivers a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 19.52% of the time.
- Fishburn has earned 84 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.