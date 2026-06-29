Patrick Fishburn betting profile: John Deere Classic

Fishburn posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.053 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 64th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.155 mark that ranks 114th on TOUR. He ranks 24th with a 68.57% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fishburn delivers a 0.186 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.66, and he ranks 135th by breaking par 19.52% of the time.