Keegan Bradley betting profile: John Deere Classic

Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.089 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.071 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.26% of the time.