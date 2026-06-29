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38M AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keegan Bradley of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Keegan Bradley of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Keegan Bradley has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois from July 2-5, 2026.

Latest odds for Bradley at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Bradley's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Bradley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3270-71-71-74+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1971-73-69-73-255.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-69-73-71-218.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1969-69-74-67-551.800
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT4972-73-69-71-312.750
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1267-67-72-68-10105.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2172-74-73-66-353.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5573-69-72-71+15.200
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5077-66-68-78+112.792

Bradley's recent performances

  • Bradley has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
  • Bradley has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bradley has averaged 0.686 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.0890.023
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green105-0.0710.451
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green280.2600.128
Average Strokes Gained: Putting93-0.0580.084
Average Strokes Gained: Total690.2210.686

Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.089 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.071 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
  • Bradley has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.06% ranked 137th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

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