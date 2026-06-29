Keegan Bradley betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Keegan Bradley of the United States lines up a putt on the 15th green during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Keegan Bradley has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois from July 2-5, 2026.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Bradley's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|70-71-71-74
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|55.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-69-73-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|51.800
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-73-69-71
|-3
|12.750
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|105.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-74-73-66
|-3
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-69-72-71
|+1
|5.200
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|77-66-68-78
|+1
|12.792
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.686 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.089
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.071
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.260
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.058
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.221
|0.686
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.089 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.071 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th on TOUR. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.06% ranked 137th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.