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27M AGO

Preston Stout betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Preston Stout of the United States and his caddie celebrate after making birdie on the seventh green during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Amateur Preston Stout of the United States and his caddie celebrate after making birdie on the seventh green during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

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Preston Stout has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to make his mark at this $8.8 million event in Silvis, Illinois.

Latest odds for Stout at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Stout's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Stout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-77+9--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-76+3--
July 27, 20253M OpenMC68-70-4--

Stout's recent performances

  • Stout's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the 3M Open, where he shot 4-under.
  • Stout has an average of 0.486 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stout has averaged -1.890 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.2100.486
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.586-0.709
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.121-0.821
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.923-0.846
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.840-1.890

Stout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.210 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 317.4 yards shows solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Stout has a -0.586 mark. He has hit 56.94% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Stout has delivered a -0.923 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he has averaged 29.75 putts per round, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time with a bogey avoidance rate of 27.78%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stout as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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