Mac Meissner betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Mac Meissner of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Mac Meissner missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2025 after posting rounds of 70-70 for a 2-under total. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his previous performances at this Illinois venue.
Meissner's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|2024
|T20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
At the John Deere Classic
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Meissner's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 17-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|75-74-75-72
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T3
|66-67-67-69
|-11
|145.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|68-64-71-67
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|67-69-64-71
|-13
|42.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|61-69-63-69
|-26
|42.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|71-70-68-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-69-71-65
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top ten three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for third with a score of 11-under.
- Meissner has an average of -0.335 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|-0.116
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.236
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.279
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.111
|0.257
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.510
|0.829
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.236 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
- Meissner has accumulated 383 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% ranked 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.