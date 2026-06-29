Mac Meissner betting profile: John Deere Classic

Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.116 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranked 74th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sported a 0.236 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 69th with a 66.09% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Meissner delivered a 0.111 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 57th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.