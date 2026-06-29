Nico Echavarria betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the 18th tee during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Nico Echavarria returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026. Echavarria looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Echavarria's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2024
|T52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|2023
|MC
|68-71
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Echavarria's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 52nd at 9-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Echavarria's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|71-73-75-71
|+10
|10.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|73-75-75-71
|+6
|19.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|88.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+10
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|73-67-70-71
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|67-73-79-68
|-1
|9.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|81
|75-70-68-77
|+6
|3.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-78
|+13
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T66
|74-71-72-77
|+6
|7.000
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Echavarria has an average of -0.179 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.339 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has averaged 0.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.208
|-0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.045
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.339
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.086
|0.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|124
|-0.506
|0.130
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.208 (120th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.1 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Echavarria sported a -0.045 mark that ranked 98th on TOUR. He ranked 135th with a 62.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Echavarria delivered a 0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranked 116th by breaking par 20.40% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.