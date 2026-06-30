Running with Rick: Teenager offers intriguing value at John Deere Classic

However, if we zoom out a bit, Bezuidenhout is clearly having a great year. In fact, it’s one of the best years of his career, as he’s gained 0.65 strokes per round. He’s one of the shorter hitters on TOUR, but he makes up for it with accuracy – which is exactly what we are looking for here. He’s an accomplished “bonus putter,” which means he’s going to make plenty of putts outside of 20 feet. It’s a little uncomfortable, but I believe there’s plenty of value on Bezuidenhout to finish inside the top 10 at +395.