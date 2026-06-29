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20M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Chad Ramey missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic after shooting 3-over par. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.

Latest odds for Ramey at the John Deere Classic.

Ramey's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-75+3
2024MC66-73-3
2023T4270-67-66-72-9
2022MC71-69-2

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over par.
  • Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 9-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Ramey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-70-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5967-66-73-69-95.000
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-72+3--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3266-68-65-70-194.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-68-71-72-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-67-69-70-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6471-70-72-73+23.900
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2772-69-73-71-339.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-74+4--

Ramey's recent performances

  • Ramey's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.
  • Ramey has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Ramey has averaged -0.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.037-0.000
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.341-0.530
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.1020.142
Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.472-0.288
Average Strokes Gained: Total91-0.009-0.677

Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.341 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
  • Ramey has earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 119th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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ENG
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USA
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