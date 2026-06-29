Chad Ramey betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Chad Ramey missed the cut at last year's John Deere Classic after shooting 3-over par. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.
Ramey's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2024
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|2023
|T42
|70-67-66-72
|-9
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over par.
- Ramey's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 42nd at 9-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T59
|67-66-73-69
|-9
|5.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|4.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|67-67-69-70
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|3.900
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|72-69-73-71
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey's best finish over his last ten appearances came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 27th with a score of 3-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged -0.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|-0.037
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.341
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.102
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.472
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|-0.009
|-0.677
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.341 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Ramey has earned 187 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 119th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.