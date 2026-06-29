Chad Ramey betting profile: John Deere Classic

Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey sports a -0.341 mark that ranks 129th on TOUR. He ranks 108th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Ramey has delivered a 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.27, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.