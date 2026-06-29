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19M AGO

Carson Young betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 7, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

Carson Young of the United States plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 7, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

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Carson Young returns to TPC Deere Run July 2-5, where he has posted solid results in recent years. He'll look to build on consecutive tied for fifth finishes at the John Deere Classic in 2024 and 2025.

Latest odds for Young at the John Deere Classic.

Young's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T567-68-69-64-16
2024T567-65-66-63-23
2023MC75-71+4

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Young's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Young's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6770-71-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-73E--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6671-71-69-79+22.302
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5270-69-74-68-36.750
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4469-69-67-68-158.792
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5569-73-71-74+3--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT667-65-63-68-25--

Young's recent performances

  • Young has one top-ten finish over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
  • Young has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Young has averaged -0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Young's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.006-0.136
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0430.090
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.033-0.130
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.073-0.142
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.143-0.318

Young's advanced stats and rankings

  • Young has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 185th on TOUR.
  • In 2026, Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006, while his average Driving Distance is 291.7 yards.
  • Young's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark stands at -0.043 this season. He has hit 67.22% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. His Putts Per Round average is 28.70, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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