Carson Young betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Carson Young of the United States plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX 2026 at Thornblade Club on June 7, 2026 in Greer, South Carolina. (Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)
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Carson Young returns to TPC Deere Run July 2-5, where he has posted solid results in recent years. He'll look to build on consecutive tied for fifth finishes at the John Deere Classic in 2024 and 2025.
Young's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|67-68-69-64
|-16
|2024
|T5
|67-65-66-63
|-23
|2023
|MC
|75-71
|+4
At the John Deere Classic
- In Young's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 16-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|70-71-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|64-70-69-69
|-16
|3.100
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T66
|71-71-69-79
|+2
|2.302
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T52
|70-69-74-68
|-3
|6.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T55
|69-73-71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T6
|67-65-63-68
|-25
|--
Young's recent performances
- Young has one top-ten finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 25-under.
- Young has an average of -0.136 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.318 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.006
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.043
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.033
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.073
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.143
|-0.318
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has earned 23 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, which ranks 185th on TOUR.
- In 2026, Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006, while his average Driving Distance is 291.7 yards.
- Young's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark stands at -0.043 this season. He has hit 67.22% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a -0.073 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. His Putts Per Round average is 28.70, and he has broken par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.