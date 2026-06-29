Marcelo Rozo betting profile: John Deere Classic

Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 53rd at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 4-under.

He has averaged 0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Rozo has averaged 0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged -0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Rozo has averaged -1.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.