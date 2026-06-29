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36M AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Marcelo Rozo has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026, looking to make his mark at this $8.8 million event.

Latest odds for Rozo at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • Rozo has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-69-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5372-69-68-71-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6570-72-71-75E2.489
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-73+8--

Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 53rd at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he shot 4-under.
  • He has averaged 0.458 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has averaged 0.210 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.138 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has averaged -1.181 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.652 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.0610.458
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2150.210
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130-0.241-0.138
Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-1.427-1.181
Average Strokes Gained: Total153-1.513-0.652

Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.061 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.7 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sports a 0.215 mark that ranks 61st on TOUR. He ranks 50th with a 67.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rozo has delivered a -1.427 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.36, and he ranks 137th by breaking par 19.19% of the time.
  • Rozo has accumulated 10 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (195th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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