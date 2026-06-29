Beau Hossler betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Beau Hossler of the United States prepares to play his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Beau Hossler finished tied for 11th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with the $8.8 million John Deere Classic featuring defending champion Brian Campbell.
Hossler's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T11
|67-69-70-63
|-15
|2024
|T61
|65-67-68-76
|-8
|2023
|T26
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|2021
|MC
|73-68
|-1
At the John Deere Classic
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 11th at 15-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T3
|68-68-64-68
|-16
|92.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|71-70-70-73
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|68-67-68-69
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|69-68-73-71
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-73-64-72
|-7
|32.556
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.720 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|-0.012
|0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.194
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.197
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.632
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.623
|0.720
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.012 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 112th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.194 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 100th with a 64.86% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.81, and he ranked 62nd by breaking par 21.92% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.