Beau Hossler betting profile: John Deere Classic

Hossler has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished third with a score of 16-under.

Hossler has an average of 0.193 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.