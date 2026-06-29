Davis Chatfield betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Davis Chatfield of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Davis Chatfield has not competed in this tournament in the last five years and will tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5. The John Deere Classic offers a $8.8 million purse and is being defended by Brian Campbell, who won last year at 18-under.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Chatfield's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Chatfield's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|64-69-64-67
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|13.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|70-69-72-71
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Chatfield's recent performances
- Chatfield has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 24-under.
- Chatfield has an average of -0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Chatfield has averaged -0.964 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Chatfield's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.296
|-0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.489
|-0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|0.023
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.328
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-1.090
|-0.964
Chatfield's advanced stats and rankings
- Chatfield posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.296 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards ranked 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Chatfield sported a -0.489 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 137th with a 62.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Chatfield delivered a -0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 17.36% of the time.
- Chatfield has earned 45 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Chatfield as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.