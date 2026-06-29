Michael Brennan betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Michael Brennan of the United States plays a shot on the fifth hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Michael Brennan has not competed in the John Deere Classic in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to make his mark at the Illinois venue.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Brennan's first time competing in the John Deere Classic in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Brennan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|72-71-73-72
|+8
|16.15
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|67-66-69-68
|-10
|88.75
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|81
|72-72-69-78
|+11
|3.50
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-75
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|65-69-72-72
|-6
|15.45
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-71-70-73
|-2
|44.00
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|65-71-67-70
|-7
|23.96
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Brennan's recent performances
- Brennan has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Brennan has an average of 1.007 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brennan has averaged 0.106 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brennan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.803
|1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.049
|-0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.535
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.346
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.128
|0.106
Brennan's advanced stats and rankings
- Brennan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.803 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 325.4 yards ranks third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brennan sports a -0.049 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brennan delivers a -0.346 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranks 44th by breaking par 22.43% of the time.
- Brennan has earned 235 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brennan as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.