Dylan Wu betting profile: John Deere Classic

Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.437 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.269 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.85, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.