Dylan Wu betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Dylan Wu returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 2-5, 2026. Wu looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 54th.
Wu's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|67-69-70-71
|-7
|2024
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|T43
|69-70-71-66
|-8
At the John Deere Classic
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Wu's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 43rd at 8-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|72
|73-71-82-72
|+18
|5.750
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-68-71-68
|-5
|9.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T26
|72-71-68-70
|-3
|31.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|70-71-72-70
|-5
|4.382
Wu's recent performances
- Wu's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 3-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.898 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -1.186 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.437
|-0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.269
|0.459
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.143
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.381
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.693
|-1.186
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.437 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sported a 0.269 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu delivered a -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.85, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Wu has earned 86 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.