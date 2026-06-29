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24M AGO

Kensei Hirata betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata of Japan hits a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

Kensei Hirata of Japan hits a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

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Kensei Hirata will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 in the 2026 John Deere Classic. Brian Campbell is the defending champion after shooting 18-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Hirata at the John Deere Classic.

At the John Deere Classic

  • This is Hirata's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Hirata's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT7169-68-72-74+32.850
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC67-74+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1964-65-70-70-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6570-71-69-72-22.427
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-73-3--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4671-69-74-70E8.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-76+2--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--

Hirata's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Hirata has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hirata has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.020-0.140
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green138-0.486-0.155
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green740.0420.107
Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.132-0.176
Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.557-0.364

Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.486 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 17.89% of the time.
  • Hirata has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
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R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

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Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

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Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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