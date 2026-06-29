Kensei Hirata betting profile: John Deere Classic

Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.486 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.04% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 17.89% of the time.