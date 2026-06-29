Kensei Hirata betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Kensei Hirata of Japan hits a tee shot on the third hole during the third round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 23, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
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Players in This Article
Kensei Hirata will tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 in the 2026 John Deere Classic. Brian Campbell is the defending champion after shooting 18-under in 2025.
At the John Deere Classic
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T71
|69-68-72-74
|+3
|2.850
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|64-65-70-70
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T65
|70-71-69-72
|-2
|2.427
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-69
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|71-69-74-70
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Hirata has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -0.364 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.020
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|138
|-0.486
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|74
|0.042
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.132
|-0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.557
|-0.364
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.020 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranked 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata sported a -0.486 mark that ranked 138th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 65.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata delivered a -0.132 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 150th by breaking par 17.89% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 152nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.