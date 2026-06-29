Brice Garnett betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Garnett returns to TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 for the John Deere Classic, where he made the cut just once in his last five appearances. His best showing at this event came in 2024 when he finished tied for 34th at 12-under.
Garnett's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2024
|T34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|2023
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|2021
|MC
|71-68
|-3
At the John Deere Classic
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 34th at 12-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-67-68
|-13
|108.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-66-74-69
|-5
|36.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T19
|75-66-65-69
|-9
|26.607
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T71
|69-68-77-70
|+4
|2.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T50
|71-68-73-71
|-5
|4.382
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Garnett has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged 0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.275
|0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.101
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.073
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.100
|0.495
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.350
|0.711
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.275 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.101 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th by breaking par 19.80% of the time.
- Garnett has earned 210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.