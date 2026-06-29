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19M AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Garnett returns to TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 for the John Deere Classic, where he made the cut just once in his last five appearances. His best showing at this event came in 2024 when he finished tied for 34th at 12-under.

Latest odds for Garnett at the John Deere Classic.

Garnett's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-73+2
2024T3468-69-70-65-12
2023MC68-76+2
2022MC73-68-1
2021MC71-68-3

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Garnett's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 34th at 12-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-67-68-13108.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-66-74-69-536.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-73+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1975-66-65-69-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT7169-68-77-70+42.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5071-68-73-71-54.382
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-72+3--

Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • Garnett has an average of 0.144 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.495 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged 0.711 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.2750.144
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.1010.358
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.073-0.286
Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1000.495
Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.3500.711

Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.275 (127th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.7 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Garnett sports a -0.101 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 66.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Garnett has delivered a 0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 128th by breaking par 19.80% of the time.
  • Garnett has earned 210 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 112th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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