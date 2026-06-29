Max Greyserman betting profile: John Deere Classic

Greyserman has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.

Greyserman has an average of 0.616 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.