Max Greyserman betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Max Greyserman of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the second hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 17, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Carl Recine/Getty Images)
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Max Greyserman finished tied for 26th at 15-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes to improve on that performance in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Greyserman's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
At the John Deere Classic
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|69-73-76-70
|+8
|16.150
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T9
|71-62-65-67
|-19
|70.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|68-69-71-70
|-2
|90.000
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-71-70-66
|-7
|13.956
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|72-72-72-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 19-under.
- Greyserman has an average of 0.616 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.083
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|-0.048
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.019
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.034
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.078
|0.693
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.083 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sported a -0.048 mark that ranked 99th on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 65.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman delivered a 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 34th by breaking par 22.67% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 328 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.