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32M AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

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Kevin Yu finished tied for 21st at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his consistent performances at the John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Yu at the John Deere Classic.

Yu's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2165-68-73-65-13
2024T2068-63-69-67-17
2023T670-67-65-66-16

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Yu's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
  • Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Yu's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2969-66-69-68-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3565-70-72-71-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5370-68-73-69-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-74-4--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open769-70-66-69-1490.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3073-68-68-73-222.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-75+1--

Yu's recent performances

  • Yu has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
  • Yu has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Yu has averaged 0.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2410.510
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90-0.0050.190
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.010-0.118
Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.486-0.219
Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.2400.362

Yu's advanced stats and rankings

  • Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.005 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.50% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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