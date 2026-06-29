Kevin Yu betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
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Kevin Yu finished tied for 21st at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his consistent performances at the John Deere Classic.
Yu's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T21
|65-68-73-65
|-13
|2024
|T20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|2023
|T6
|70-67-65-66
|-16
At the John Deere Classic
- In Yu's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 13-under.
- Yu's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Yu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|69-66-69-68
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-70-72-71
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|70-68-73-69
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|69-70-66-69
|-14
|90.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|73-68-68-73
|-2
|22.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Yu has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has averaged 0.362 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.241
|0.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|90
|-0.005
|0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|83
|0.010
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.486
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.240
|0.362
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Yu sported a -0.005 mark that ranked 90th on TOUR. He ranked 32nd with a 68.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.486 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 134th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 22nd by breaking par 23.50% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.