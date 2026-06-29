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19M AGO

William Mouw betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

William Mouw reacts to his shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

William Mouw reacts to his shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

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William Mouw missed the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2025 after shooting 4-under through two rounds. He returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026.

Latest odds for Mouw at the John Deere Classic.

Mouw's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC70-68-4
2023T1366-66-68-69-15

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Mouw's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under through two rounds.
  • Mouw's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 15-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Mouw's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT6570-70-74-80+146.875
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-66-68-69-937.556
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-68-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-67-2--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7074-70-70-73+75.750
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT5568-73-72-67-49.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-71-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-68-70-68-510.875
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2469-72-69-74-447.000

Mouw's recent performances

  • Mouw has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
  • Mouw has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mouw has averaged -0.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.1960.325
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1230.161
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.309-0.326
Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.241-0.322
Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.230-0.162

Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.123 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
  • Mouw has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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