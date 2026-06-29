William Mouw betting profile: John Deere Classic
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William Mouw reacts to his shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. Open Championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
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William Mouw missed the cut at TPC Deere Run in 2025 after shooting 4-under through two rounds. He returns to the John Deere Classic, set to tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, 2026.
Mouw's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|2023
|T13
|66-66-68-69
|-15
At the John Deere Classic
- In Mouw's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under through two rounds.
- Mouw's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 15-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T65
|70-70-74-80
|+14
|6.875
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T20
|68-66-68-69
|-9
|37.556
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T70
|74-70-70-73
|+7
|5.750
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|68-73-72-67
|-4
|9.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-68-70-68
|-5
|10.875
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T24
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|47.000
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 9-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.325 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.322 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.196
|0.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.123
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.309
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.241
|-0.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.230
|-0.162
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a 0.123 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 56th with a 66.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 113th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranked 130th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 219 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 107th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.