David Lipsky betting profile: John Deere Classic
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David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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David Lipsky finished tied for third at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Lipsky's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|64-67-68-68
|-17
|2024
|T61
|65-71-68-72
|-8
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2022
|T24
|68-67-68-70
|-11
At the John Deere Classic
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 17-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|67-69-71-73
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|71
|71-75-75-71
|+4
|5.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|72-71-68-73
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-65-70-70
|-10
|300.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|70-70-72-69
|-7
|10.578
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.670 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -1.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.501
|-0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.010
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.205
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|-0.026
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.311
|-1.100
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.501 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.7 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.010 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 62.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.