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18M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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David Lipsky finished tied for third at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Lipsky at the John Deere Classic.

Lipsky's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T364-67-68-68-17
2024T6165-71-68-72-8
2023MC71-69-2
2022T2468-67-68-70-11

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Lipsky's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2467-69-71-73-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7171-75-75-71+45.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7172-71-68-73E5.250
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-68+5--
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship269-65-70-70-10300.000
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3770-70-72-69-710.578

Lipsky's recent performances

  • Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
  • Lipsky has an average of -0.670 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has averaged -1.100 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.501-0.670
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0100.047
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.205-0.031
Average Strokes Gained: Putting86-0.026-0.445
Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.311-1.100

Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.501 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.7 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.010 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 133rd with a 62.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a -0.026 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 22.37% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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