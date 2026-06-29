Jeremy Paul betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jeremy Paul finished tied for 33rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to TPC Deere Run July 2-5 for the 2026 John Deere Classic, which offers a $8.8 million purse.
Paul's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|69-66-71-68
|-10
At the John Deere Classic
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|74
|70-68-76-73
|+7
|2.6
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|69-67-70-71
|-11
|37.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-73-70-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|16
|69-68-65-66
|-20
|--
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -2.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.295
|-0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.467
|-1.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.253
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.576
|-0.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.590
|-2.414
Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.295 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards has him struggling to keep pace with the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul has a -1.467 mark. He has hit 64.58% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 30.25 putts per round and has broken par 19.44% of the time.
- Paul currently ranks 178th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 40 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.