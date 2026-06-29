PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
22M AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Jeremy Paul finished tied for 33rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He returns to TPC Deere Run July 2-5 for the 2026 John Deere Classic, which offers a $8.8 million purse.

Latest odds for Paul at the John Deere Classic.

Paul's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3369-66-71-68-10

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Paul's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Paul's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7470-68-76-73+72.6
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC76-78+12--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT869-67-70-71-1137.7
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-72E--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-73-70-73+1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1669-68-65-66-20--

Paul's recent performances

  • Paul has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Paul has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.545 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Paul has averaged -2.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.295-0.268
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.467-1.424
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.253-0.178
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.576-0.545
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.590-2.414

Paul's advanced stats and rankings

  • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.295 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards has him struggling to keep pace with the field.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul has a -1.467 mark. He has hit 64.58% of greens in regulation.
  • On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.576 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 30.25 putts per round and has broken par 19.44% of the time.
  • Paul currently ranks 178th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 40 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
19M AGO
2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
26M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
26M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW