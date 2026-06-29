Chandler Phillips betting profile: John Deere Classic

Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.889 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 58.07% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.03% of the time.