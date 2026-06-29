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19M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Chandler Phillips returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to tee off July 2-5, 2026. Phillips looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Phillips at the John Deere Classic.

Phillips' recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC67-72-3
2024T4464-68-70-71-11

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Phillips' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 44th at 11-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Phillips' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-75+9--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1567-68-69-66-1051.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-70-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-74+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans3564-70-69-69-163.100
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT872-66-66-71-1382.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-74+7--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5571-69-72-73+15.200
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--

Phillips' recent performances

  • Phillips has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
  • Phillips has an average of -0.405 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Phillips has averaged -0.885 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.179-0.405
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.889-0.781
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green710.0600.328
Average Strokes Gained: Putting320.326-0.027
Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.682-0.885

Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

  • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.179 (116th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranked 130th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.889 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 58.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 32nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.67, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
  • Phillips has accumulated 197 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 114th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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