Odds Outlook: Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin headline betting favorites at John Deere Classic

Eric Cole (+2700) opened with 63 to earn the first-round lead at the Travelers Championship last week. The Floridian followed with rounds of 65 and 69, but a closing-round 73 knocked him from T5 to T38. Cole’s profile is evidence why this one of the most interesting events to handicap. Not very long or accurate, he ranks 123rd in Driving Distance (All Drives) and 144th in Driving Accuracy. But his incredible short game travels. He ranks sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting and seventh in SG: Around-the-Green. The winner here has not finished in the top 20 of Driving Distance (All Drives) since 2018, but the last three champions ranked in the top six in SG: Putting. His best payday is T7 in 2024, which included rounds of 62 and 64.