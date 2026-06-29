Odds Outlook: Chris Gotterup, Ben Griffin headline betting favorites at John Deere Classic
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Chris Gotterup sinks 9-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Travelers
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Players in This Article
The PGA TOUR returns to America’s Heartland for the Fourth of July weekend at the 55th John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. The field of 144 players at TPC Deere Run features reigning champion Brian Campbell and two-time winner Jordan Spieth, but Chris Gotterup and Ben Griffin share the top billing as co-favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Gotterup (+1500), a two-time winner on TOUR, is the only multiple champion from 2026 playing this week. The New Jersey native won the season-opening Sony Open in Hawaii and added his second victory three weeks later at the WM Phoenix Open. The 26-year-old has made the cut in 11 consecutive events and flashed last week at TPC River Highlands with rounds of 63 and 65. His best finish in the Quad Cities was T4 on his 2022 debut. He also cashed T21 in 2025 with four more rounds in the 60s.
Griffin (+1500), who won three times in 2025, is searching for his first victory of 2026. Fresh off T10 last week at the Travelers Championship, his fourth top-10 result in his last eight starts, he posted four rounds of 67 or better. The par 71 plays 7,327 yards, but there is no room on the scorecard for rounds in the 70s or bogeys. Excellent on and around the greens, he owns five of six rounds in the 60s at TPC Deere Run and closed 64-62 in 2024 for a T5. His best paydays on TOUR this year are third at the Cadillac Championship and T3 at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Ben Griffin sinks 15-foot birdie putt on No. 4 at Travelers
Keith Mitchell (+2000) will not have to pack his beloved cashmere sweaters for summertime in Middle America as the calendar flips from June to July. The winner of the 2019 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches flashed his goods in a shootout in early May at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, posting 22 under to earn fifth place. The highest winning score since 2009 is 18-under par, posted last year by Campbell (+17500) in his victory. In 2025, Davis Thompson (+4500) set the tournament scoring record with 256, a red-hot 28-under-par total. In a shootout, it never hurts to load up on guys who pound greens in regulation and circle birdies. Mitchell currently ranks ninth in the latter and 12th in the former.
Keegan Bradley (+2200) makes his first visit to the Quad Cities since T22 in 2016. The eight-time winner on TOUR does not have a top-10 result in 2026. The 2025 Travelers champion signed for T14 last week, which included a closing round of eight birdies against only one bogey, for his best result since T12 at the RBC Heritage the week after the Masters. Ranked fourth in Total Driving, being long and strong off the tee at TPC Deere Run never hurts. A win this season would be the fourth consecutive year in the winner’s circle for the 2025 Ryder Cup captain.
Former Auburn Tiger and WAGR No. 1, Jackson Koivun (+2200), turned professional and makes his PGA TOUR debut this week. His final start as an amateur saw him close with 68, good for T23 at the United States Open at Shinnecock Hills. His pro debut will be on a familiar track, TPC Deere Run. Last year, on debut as a college junior, he posted four rounds of 70 or better and signed for 15-under par to tie for 11th place. He followed with T6 at the ISCO Championship, T5 at the Wyndham Championship and T4 at the Procore Championship in September. It is obvious he is not bothered by the composition of the field or the courses hosting such events.
J.T. Poston (+2500), the 2022 champion who posted 21 under, is one of seven past champions in the field. The winner of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday earlier this month, the North Carolina native now owns four victories on the PGA TOUR. After winning at Jack’s Place, he began the summer with T4 at the U.S. Open before crashing to 69th place at Travelers. A win this week would join him with Jordan Spieth as the only contemporary multiple champions. Steve Stricker won this event from 2009 through 2011 but is not entered.
J.T. Poston sinks 43-foot birdie putt on No. 5 at Travelers
Eric Cole (+2700) opened with 63 to earn the first-round lead at the Travelers Championship last week. The Floridian followed with rounds of 65 and 69, but a closing-round 73 knocked him from T5 to T38. Cole’s profile is evidence why this one of the most interesting events to handicap. Not very long or accurate, he ranks 123rd in Driving Distance (All Drives) and 144th in Driving Accuracy. But his incredible short game travels. He ranks sixth in Strokes Gained: Putting and seventh in SG: Around-the-Green. The winner here has not finished in the top 20 of Driving Distance (All Drives) since 2018, but the last three champions ranked in the top six in SG: Putting. His best payday is T7 in 2024, which included rounds of 62 and 64.
Odds of other past champions playing (not listed above):
- 2021: Lucas Glover (+17500)
- 2019: Dylan Frittelli (+50000)
- 2018: Michael Kim (+5000)
- 2015: Jordan Spieth (+3300)
- 2012: Zach Johnson (+17500)
Spieth also won the 2013 event.
Here's a look at the odds for other notable players, with odds via FanDuel:
- +3000: Jacob Bridgeman
- +3300: Pierceson Coody, Michael Thorbjorsen, Tom Kim
- +3500: Rickie Fowler
- +4000: Matt Wallace, Sungjae Im, Doug Ghim, Michael Brennan
- +4500: Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Denny McCarthy, Max Greyserman, Ryo Hisatsune
- +5000: Mac Meissner, Rico Hoey, Blades Brown
- +5500: Christian Bezuidenhout, Max Homa, Jackson Suber, Daniel Berger, Aldrich Potgieter, Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau
- +6500: Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak, Johnny Keefer
- +7000: Haotong Li, Kevin Yu, Nico Echavarria, Taylor Moore
- +8000: Zach Bauchou, Max McGreevy, Beau Hossler, Thorbjørn Olesen
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