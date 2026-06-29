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22M AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

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Austin Eckroat finished tied for 11th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Eckroat at the John Deere Classic.

Eckroat's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1163-71-67-68-15

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 11th after posting a score of 15-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7367-67-80-71+52.700
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6768-69-70-76+33.400
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4065-71-65-71-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1967-70-68-70-926.607
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1068-70-69-70-1167.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3967-69-68-70-615.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-68+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4272-70-72-68-66.922
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-70-69-70-411.375

Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Eckroat has an average of -0.199 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.164-0.199
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3100.117
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.238-0.295
Average Strokes Gained: Putting85-0.0240.171
Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.117-0.205

Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.164 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat sported a 0.310 mark that ranked 45th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Eckroat delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 85th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranked 21st by breaking par 23.58% of the time.
  • Eckroat has earned 212 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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USA
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