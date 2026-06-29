Hayden Springer betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Hayden Springer finished tied for 44th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Springer's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T44
|72-65-70-69
|-8
|2024
|T7
|59-71-66-67
|-21
At the John Deere Classic
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Springer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 21-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-71-69-66
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|16.574
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|72-66-62-72
|-12
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged -0.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.235
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.097
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.066
|-0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.607
|-0.434
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.535
|-0.382
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.235 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards provides solid length.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.097 mark. He has a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer has delivered a -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he breaks par 21.03% of the time.
- Springer currently ranks 126th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.