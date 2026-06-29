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35M AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Hayden Springer finished tied for 44th at 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Springer at the John Deere Classic.

Springer's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4472-65-70-69-8
2024T759-71-66-67-21

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Springer's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 44th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Springer's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 21-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Springer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-71-69-66-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2668-70-72-70-816.574
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-3--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2072-66-62-72-12--

Springer's recent performances

  • Springer has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Springer has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.434 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Springer has averaged -0.382 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.2350.118
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.097-0.019
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.066-0.047
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.607-0.434
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.535-0.382

Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.235 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards provides solid length.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sports a -0.097 mark. He has a 65.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Springer has delivered a -0.607 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.57, and he breaks par 21.03% of the time.
  • Springer currently ranks 126th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 171 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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