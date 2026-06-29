Vince Whaley betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Vince Whaley finished tied for 33rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Whaley's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|69-67-68-70
|-10
|2024
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|2022
|T43
|70-69-68-69
|-8
|2021
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the John Deere Classic
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|67-71-71-71
|E
|3.900
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|71-70-73-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|69-74-75-69
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|71-67-74-68
|-8
|16.574
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.929 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.469
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.686
|-0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.215
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.780
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.590
|-0.929
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley ranks first in Strokes Gained: Putting this season with an average of 0.780. He also ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley ranks 149th with a -0.686 mark. He ranks 149th with a 60.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Whaley's Driving Distance average of 301.0 yards ranks 109th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.469 ranks 142nd.
- He has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.