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23M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Vince Whaley finished tied for 33rd at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on that result at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Whaley at the John Deere Classic.

Whaley's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3369-67-68-70-10
2024MC71-68-3
2023MC72-69-1
2022T4370-69-68-69-8
2021MC71-71E

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Whaley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6567-71-71-71E3.900
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5471-70-73-71-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-70-68-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6869-74-75-69+33.060
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2671-67-74-68-816.574

Whaley's recent performances

  • Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
  • Whaley has an average of -0.109 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Whaley has averaged -0.929 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.469-0.109
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.686-0.804
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.215-0.132
Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.7800.116
Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.590-0.929

Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Whaley ranks first in Strokes Gained: Putting this season with an average of 0.780. He also ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.85.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley ranks 149th with a -0.686 mark. He ranks 149th with a 60.57% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Whaley's Driving Distance average of 301.0 yards ranks 109th on TOUR. His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.469 ranks 142nd.
  • He has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 162nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

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Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

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C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

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Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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