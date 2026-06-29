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27M AGO

Ryan Brehm betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Brehm of the United States reacts after his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 14, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Ryan Brehm of the United States reacts after his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 14, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

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Ryan Brehm has missed the cut in his last four appearances at the John Deere Classic, including in 2024 when he finished at 1-under. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5, looking to turn around his recent struggles at this tournament.

Latest odds for Brehm at the John Deere Classic.

Brehm's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC71-70-1
2023MC71-71E
2022MC76-65-1
2021MC74-70+2

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Brehm's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Brehm has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at this tournament dating back to 2021.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Brehm's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-70-72-69-816.574
July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-73+2--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-70+5--
June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-71-2--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-74-5--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC74-73+3--

Brehm's recent performances

  • Brehm's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished at 8-under.
  • Brehm has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Brehm has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brehm has averaged -0.368 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brehm's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.7230.241
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.726-0.242
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.646-0.216
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.455-0.152
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.105-0.368

Brehm's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brehm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.723 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards shows his length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brehm has struggled with a -0.726 mark. He has hit 68.75% of greens in regulation.
  • Around the green, Brehm has a -0.646 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
  • On the greens, Brehm delivered a -0.455 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.00 putts per round and broke par 20.14% of the time.
  • Brehm currently ranks 189th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 17 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brehm as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

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Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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