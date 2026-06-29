Patton Kizzire betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Patton Kizzire finished tied for 54th at -7 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 as he looks to improve upon that result at the 2026 John Deere Classic.
Kizzire's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|70-67-74-66
|-7
|2024
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2022
|T16
|69-65-68-70
|-12
|2021
|T11
|69-67-69-65
|-14
At the John Deere Classic
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 14-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Kizzire's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-77
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-72
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|70-72-63-70
|-9
|56.250
Kizzire's recent performances
- Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
- Kizzire has an average of -1.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire has averaged -2.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-1.112
|-1.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.104
|-0.615
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.315
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.470
|-1.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|150
|-1.370
|-2.357
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.112 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.104 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 61.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 18.28% of the time.
- Kizzire has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 151st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.