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26M AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Patton Kizzire of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Patton Kizzire finished tied for 54th at -7 in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 as he looks to improve upon that result at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Kizzire at the John Deere Classic.

Kizzire's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5470-67-74-66-7
2024MC71-70-1
2023MC71-71E
2022T1669-65-68-70-12
2021T1169-67-69-65-14

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Kizzire's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 14-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Kizzire's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-77+7--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-74+5--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC72-71-1--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-72+8--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1370-72-63-70-956.250

Kizzire's recent performances

  • Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
  • Kizzire has an average of -1.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kizzire has averaged -2.357 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-1.112-1.002
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.104-0.615
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3150.451
Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.470-1.191
Average Strokes Gained: Total150-1.370-2.357

Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kizzire has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.112 (155th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.4 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kizzire sports a -0.104 mark that ranks 110th on TOUR. He ranks 145th with a 61.29% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kizzire has delivered a -0.470 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranks 149th by breaking par 18.28% of the time.
  • Kizzire has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 151st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
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