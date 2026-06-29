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19M AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Belgium plays his shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

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Dumont de Chassart finished tied for 46th at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his 2024 performance at the John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the John Deere Classic.

Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T4666-68-72-68-10

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5371-71-77-70+912.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC66-74E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3171-70-69-67-713.956
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1764-69-64-67-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT4969-72-70-73-48.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1267-68-69-65-1162.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2669-71-67-74-331.750
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-70-68-72-816.574

Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • Dumont de Chassart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
  • Dumont de Chassart has an average of -0.762 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.129 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.230-0.762
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.023-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160.3420.171
Average Strokes Gained: Putting610.1510.552
Average Strokes Gained: Total650.286-0.129

Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.230 (124th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 311.5 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Dumont de Chassart sported a 0.023 mark that ranked 87th on TOUR. He ranked 115th with a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dumont de Chassart delivered a 0.151 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 61st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranked 69th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
  • Dumont de Chassart accumulated 234 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 103rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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