PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
21M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 28, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Eric Cole finished tied for seventh at 21-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run from July 2-5 with hopes of contending once again at the 2026 John Deere Classic.

Latest odds for Cole at the John Deere Classic.

Cole's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6067-70-68-75-4
2024T762-68-64-69-21
2023T4269-67-68-71-9
2021MC69-74+1

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Cole's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 60th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Cole's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for seventh at 21-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Cole's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC64-76E--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday872-69-70-70-7200.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeP267-68-63-70-12300.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3168-67-70-65-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT669-69-65-67-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT660-70-63-68-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1467-72-69-70-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-69-70-37.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-71-69-226.100

Cole's recent performances

  • Cole has one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished second with a score of 12-under.
  • Cole has an average of -0.203 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 1.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cole has averaged 1.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.613-0.203
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2530.582
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4710.368
Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6601.137
Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7711.884

Cole's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.613 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.253 mark that ranked 55th on TOUR. He ranked 123rd with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cole delivered a 0.660 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him sixth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.46, and he ranked seventh by breaking par 24.67% of the time.
  • Cole has accumulated 793 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 39th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
16M AGO
2026 John Deere Classic preview: Betting odds and stats
Golfbet News
Image for article.
23M AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
23M AGO
Jordan Spieth betting profile: John Deere Classic
Betting Profile
Official

Travelers Championship

1

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

-21

1

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-21
R4
-1

2

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

-21

2

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-21
R4
-2

3

Collin Morikawa
USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

3

USA
C. Morikawa
Tot
-20
R4
-9

4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

-19

4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-19
R4
-6

T5

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

-18

T5

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-18
R4
-5

T5

Akshay Bhatia
USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T5

USA
A. Bhatia
Tot
-18
R4
-3
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW