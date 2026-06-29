Patrick Rodgers betting profile: John Deere Classic

Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of nine-under.

Rodgers has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.