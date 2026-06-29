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26M AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Patrick Rodgers missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2025, shooting 2-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at this Illinois venue.

Latest odds for Rodgers at the John Deere Classic.

Rodgers' recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-71-2
2024T3466-68-70-68-12
2023MC70-69-3
2022T3069-69-69-67-10
2021T2367-65-70-70-12

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 12-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Rodgers' recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. Open7172-71-80-74+176.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4974-74-74-75+913.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6069-69-73-70+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4768-65-69-71-118.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-70+7--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2469-71-73-67-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6571-76-69-74+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1669-68-66-72-957.556
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC77-76+9--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-72+4--

Rodgers' recent performances

  • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of nine-under.
  • Rodgers has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rodgers has averaged -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.167-0.300
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.210-0.607
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green840.0040.023
Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2680.055
Average Strokes Gained: Total100-0.105-0.829

Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

  • Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.210 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 63.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
  • Rodgers has earned 600 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

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Scottie Scheffler
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-21

2

USA
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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
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ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
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USA
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A. Bhatia
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