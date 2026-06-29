Patrick Rodgers betting profile: John Deere Classic
1 Min Read
Patrick Rodgers of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 04, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Patrick Rodgers missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2025, shooting 2-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his recent performance at this Illinois venue.
Rodgers' recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|2024
|T34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|T30
|69-69-69-67
|-10
|2021
|T23
|67-65-70-70
|-12
At the John Deere Classic
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 23rd at 12-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|71
|72-71-80-74
|+17
|6.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T49
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|13.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|69-69-73-70
|+1
|4.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|68-65-69-71
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|69-71-73-67
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|71-76-69-74
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|57.556
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of nine-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.300 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.829 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.167
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.210
|-0.607
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|84
|0.004
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.268
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.105
|-0.829
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.167 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranked 52nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sported a -0.210 mark that ranked 117th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 63.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 64th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.59% of the time.
- Rodgers has earned 600 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 53rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.