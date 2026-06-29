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Davis Thompson betting profile: John Deere Classic

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Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 28, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Davis Thompson won the John Deere Classic in 2024, shooting 28-under at TPC Deere Run. He returns to Silvis, Illinois, July 2-5 for the 2026 John Deere Classic looking to reclaim the title.

Latest odds for Thompson at the John Deere Classic.

Thompson's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1868-63-67-72-14
2024163-67-62-64-28
2023T3168-69-65-71-11

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 14-under.
  • Thompson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 28-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Thompson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-68-69-70-59.750
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3569-67-70-72-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-68-69-66-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT659-70-61-71-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1466-73-68-71-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4666-77-73-68E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--

Thompson's recent performances

  • Thompson has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Thompson has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.040 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Thompson has averaged 0.083 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.144-0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green560.2400.014
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.0940.125
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.457-0.040
Average Strokes Gained: Total860.0220.083

Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Thompson posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.144 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 59th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sports a 0.240 mark that ranks 56th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 67.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Thompson delivers a -0.457 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 102nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.09% of the time.
  • Thompson has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 91st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

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Scottie Scheffler
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Thru
F

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3

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-19
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Tot
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USA
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-18
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A. Bhatia
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