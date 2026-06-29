Zecheng Dou betting profile: John Deere Classic
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Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Zecheng Dou has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic, shooting even in 2024 and two-over in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.
Dou's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-75
|E
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At the John Deere Classic
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after shooting even par.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-68
|+1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|71-68-65-69
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|69-71-72-72
|-4
|3.298
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Dou has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.289
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.351
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.271
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|-0.085
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.248
|0.138
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.289 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sports a 0.351 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 67.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
- Dou has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 117th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.