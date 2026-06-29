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18M AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Zecheng Dou of China plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 10, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Zecheng Dou has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the John Deere Classic, shooting even in 2024 and two-over in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 looking to make his first weekend at this tournament.

Latest odds for Dou at the John Deere Classic.

Dou's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC67-75E
2023MC71-73+2

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Dou's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after shooting even par.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Dou's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-68+1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1371-68-65-69-1131.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2166-67-69-70-837.429
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-74+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-71-72-72-43.298

Dou's recent performances

  • Dou has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
  • Dou has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dou has averaged 0.138 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.2890.163
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3510.001
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green270.2710.032
Average Strokes Gained: Putting96-0.085-0.059
Average Strokes Gained: Total660.2480.138

Dou's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dou has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.289 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 45th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sports a 0.351 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks 36th with a 67.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Dou has delivered a -0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 107th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.07, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
  • Dou has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 117th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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