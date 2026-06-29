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25M AGO

Daniel Berger betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Daniel Berger of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Daniel Berger missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in 2024 after shooting 4-under through two rounds. He'll tee off at TPC Deere Run July 2-5 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this tournament.

Latest odds for Berger at the John Deere Classic.

Berger's recent history at the John Deere Classic

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC68-70-4
2021T3469-68-67-70-10

At the John Deere Classic

  • In Berger's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Berger's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 34th at 10-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 18-under.

Berger's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-73+10--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC72-81+9--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3574-70-69-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4571-74-68-70-115.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2376-68-68-70-640.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-74-68-70-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentMC76-76+8--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6672-74-75-73+67.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP263-68-72-70-15400.000
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-71-71-69-622.300

Berger's recent performances

  • Berger has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished second with a score of 15-under.
  • Berger has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Berger has averaged -0.370 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Berger's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.011-0.112
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6170.218
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green147-0.373-0.351
Average Strokes Gained: Putting100-0.109-0.125
Average Strokes Gained: Total750.146-0.370

Berger's advanced stats and rankings

  • Berger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranked 57th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Berger sported a 0.617 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Berger delivered a -0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 100th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 21.58% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Berger as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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